Tsunami warning after 7.8 quake off remote New Zealand islands
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) — A tsunami warning was issued today for New Zealand's remote Kermadec islands after a 7.4-magnitude quake struck in the Pacific Ocean, posing no threat to mainland New Zealand.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert for the Kermadec islands, which are uninhabited except for a science and conservation station on Raoul island.
"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one meter above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Kermadec islands," the warning centre said.
It also said smaller waves might be seen in American Samoa, the Cook islands, Fiji and New Zealand.
The US Geological Survey said the 7.4-magnitude quake was at a depth of 55 kilometres, and a separate 5.5-magnitude quake was at 10 kilometres. It predicted no human or economic damage.
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said it expected some coasts "to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore" but added no evacuations were required.
Earlier Friday, New Zealanders were jolted awake by a separate 6.9-magnitude quake off the North Island, triggering another brief tsunami warning but no reports of damage or injuries.
