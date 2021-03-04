Tsunami waves observed after powerful Pacific quakes — US monitor

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) — Evacuations from coastal areas were ordered in New Zealand, New Caledonia and Vanuatu Friday as tsunami waves were observed following a cluster of powerful South Pacific earthquakes, authorities said.

"Tsunami waves have been observed," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, revealing ocean gauges had picked up small waves near the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa measuring about three centimetres (1.3 inches).

Tsunamis become more powerful as they travel across the ocean and the centre has warned some areas including Vanuatu and the French territory of New Caledonia could be hit by waves of up to three metres after three major quakes, the largest at 8.1 magnitude.