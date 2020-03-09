Tuberculosis, scabies causing issues at Tamarind Farm Detention Centre

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are urging calm following reports on social media that inmates at the Tamarind Farm Detention Centre in Salt Pond, St Catherine, are suffering from a mysterious illness.

According to the police, the facility has been under quarantine since Saturday, March 7, due to several suspected cases of tuberculosis and scabies.

In order to prevent the spread of the illnesses, the police said the facility has been temporarily restricted to the public.

Visits to the facility have been prohibited until further notice while the inmates receive treatment and sanitation exercises are carried out.

The police assured the public that the relevant medical protocols have been activated and the affected people isolated from the general population.