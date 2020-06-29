Tuesday deadline for customs brokers, clerks to submit re-application documents

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Customs Agency has issued a public reminder to customs brokers and broker clerks that the deadline to submit valid Tax Compliance Certificates and police records for the 2020-2021 licence period is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30.

The customs agency explained that ordinarily, the documents are required upon renewal of licences, but it suspended the requirements in light of the COVID-19 crisis, giving the brokers and clerks a three-month extension.

It said, however, that the no extension is being granted for new applications.

Subject to the requirements of the Customs Regulations, the Customs Brokers Licensing Advisory Board (CBLAB) of the JCA is responsible for recommending the issuance of licences to individual applicants, bodies corporate and unincorporated associations, which undertake customs broking functions in Jamaica.

Individuals applying for a customs broker licence must submit the following documents along with the prescribed application form to the CBLAB:

• Provisional licence held for not less than a year, after receiving training, while being articled to a Licensed Customs Broker;

• Typed cover letter in the applicant's own handwriting, stating the basis of the application;

• Two (2) passport sized photographs certified by a Justice of the Peace (JP);

• Valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC);

• Valid police record;

• Two (2) character references, one of which should be from a JP;

• Proof of residence (utility bill or confirmation letter from a JP, etc);

• Proof of age (passport, driver's licence or national ID);

• Proof of educational qualification (Mathematics and English are mandatory, except where exemptions apply).