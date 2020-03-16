Tufton, Bartlett hold COVID-19 video conference with hotel execs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton joined other senior Government officials in hosting a video conference call with over 30 hotel executives, inclusive of the leadership of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) on Sunday night.

“The aim of the video conference was to get frank and detailed sector specific situation analyses in light of the effects of COVID-19,” the tourism ministry's senior strategist Delano Seiveright said today.

“Minister Bartlett and the ministry's leadership have been working closely with the Ministry of Health over the last several weeks,” he noted.

According to Seiveright, cooperation between the two ministries has deepened following the Prime Minister Andrew Holness chaired National Disaster Risk Management Council meeting on COVID-19 recently.

“And now we have established tourism health protocols that have been adopted by all tourism entities. The protocols cover three basic elements – developing the required infrastructure, providing support to the Ministry of Health, and educating all stakeholders about the COVID-19 virus,” Seiveright explained.