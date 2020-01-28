Tufton calls emergency press conference for coronavirus update

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has called an emergency press conference for this afternoon after news circulated on social media this morning about a suspected case of coronavirus on the island, causing panic.

Dr Tufton told Nationwide News this morning than out of an abundance of caution, tests are being conducted on an individual who visited China recently.

But he said there was no need for panic.

The virus, which is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed 106 people in China and infected over 4,520 globally, most of them in the Asian country.