Tufton confirms new protocols for holiday period

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has confirmed that the protocols proposed for the Christmas period by Prime Minister Andrew Holness earlier this week in a sitting of the House of Representatives will be implemented.

Dr Tufton was speaking during today's COVID Conversations.

He said the Disaster Risk Management Act will be amended to reflect the changes.

The protocols which were previously announced include keeping gathering limits to 15 whether in a private or public space; maintaining the prohibition on parties and events; and a change in curfew hours for the period.

The new curfew starting December 1 will begin at 10:00 pm nightly and end at 5:00 am the next morning. The curfew will remain in place until January 15, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day when the curfew will begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 the next morning.