Tufton confirms new protocols for holiday period
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has confirmed that the protocols proposed for the Christmas period by Prime Minister Andrew Holness earlier this week in a sitting of the House of Representatives will be implemented.
Dr Tufton was speaking during today's COVID Conversations.
He said the Disaster Risk Management Act will be amended to reflect the changes.
The protocols which were previously announced include keeping gathering limits to 15 whether in a private or public space; maintaining the prohibition on parties and events; and a change in curfew hours for the period.
The new curfew starting December 1 will begin at 10:00 pm nightly and end at 5:00 am the next morning. The curfew will remain in place until January 15, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day when the curfew will begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 the next morning.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy