Tufton discusses working conditions with staff at Savanna-la-Mar hospital

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton today visited the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital to discuss working conditions with the medical staff.

In a social media post, Dr Tufton said he also received an update on the hospital's response to COVID-19. As of yesterday, July 18, Jamaica recorded 774 cases of COVID-19.

The ministry said there are currently 61 active cases under observation. Some 433 or 56 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 341 or 44 per cent are males.

They range in age from two months to 87 years. Of the 774 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, 679 or 87.7 per cent have recovered, 24 (3.1 per cent) have been repatriated, and 10 (1.3 per cent) have died.