Tufton discusses working conditions with staff at Savanna-la-Mar hospital
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton today visited the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital to discuss working conditions with the medical staff.
In a social media post, Dr Tufton said he also received an update on the hospital's response to COVID-19. As of yesterday, July 18, Jamaica recorded 774 cases of COVID-19.
The ministry said there are currently 61 active cases under observation. Some 433 or 56 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 341 or 44 per cent are males.
They range in age from two months to 87 years. Of the 774 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, 679 or 87.7 per cent have recovered, 24 (3.1 per cent) have been repatriated, and 10 (1.3 per cent) have died.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy