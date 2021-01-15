Tufton gives Brown's Town two-week warning
BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton on Thursday warned residents here to expect restrictions in two weeks if they fail to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.
Brown's Town now has the third highest number of cases in the parish, according to local health officials.
“Right now the numbers are suggesting that too many of us are not taking this issue seriously... I just walk from down at the gas station to this point [ the bus park], and I must tell you for every ten people, five of them are not wearing mask which means half of you are exposing yourself and putting yourself at risk,” said Tufton.
“Too many of us invest in the mask but it is parked somewhere where it doesn't offer protection and that's why we [are] seeing these numbers. We [are] going to be watching the parish carefully ... it's not my decision alone... and over the next [one] week to two weeks if the numbers keep going up we will have to take stronger measures."
He was speaking during a walk-through of the community as part of an effort to sensitise residents about the gravity of the situation. With an overall rate of 35 cases for every 1,000 residents, St Ann has the country's highest infection rate. There are now 75 active cases in the parish.
According to the Medical Officer for Health in St Ann Dr Tamika Henry, of the 898 (including those who have since recovered) COVID-19 cases recorded in the parish so far, Brown's Town accounted for 130.
During a tour of the area, the health minister and other health officials handed out masks, hand sanitiser and posters with safety tips.
They also encouraged compliance with the protocols established to curb the spread of the virus that causes the disease.
