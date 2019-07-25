Tufton pleased with progress of UHWI digitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the Tony Thwaites Wing now close to finalising digitisation, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and his team did a tour of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) facilities to assess the progress of the software currently being used.

Tufton, who was pleased with the transformation of the hospital, said that he plans on taking public health facilities fully into the digital technology era and hopes to begin a wider process of digitisation soon.

“This is a promise my administration made in our manifesto and we intend to deliver on that promise. Already we have taken steps to follow through on this process at some of our facilities. We are preparing to do a wider scale digitisation process for health centres and hospitals,” Dr Tufton explained.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS) being used was reportedly provided by Advanced Integrated Systems (AIS).

CEO of AIS Doug Halsall said the system has so far fully served the needs of the hospital.

He noted that his team has been available and has done several customisations to ensure that it is fully in keeping with the various processes of the facilities.

“We partner with a company in India called Suvarna and together we have over 200 programmers to ensure that the UHWI and all of our customers get the best and quickest response as well as customer service whenever required. Our system is one of the most comprehensive I have seen and it can be used at both small and large facilities as we have over sixty modules. I am honoured to have been able to provide this to the UHWI and happy to see how it has completely transformed the hospital in a positive way,” Halsall said.

The software is said to have improved the overall function of all activities that take place daily at the hospital including medical and administrative functions.