Tufton pushes 'Mask Up Before Yuh Talk Up' campaign in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton today took the ministry's 'Mask Up Before Yuh Talk Up' campaign to Trelawny as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking from a platform in Water Square, Falmouth, Tufton encouraged individuals to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of masks, arguing that it is in everyone's best interest to do so.

"Even though we know that is hard to do the social distancing because the space is limited and we know that practically sometimes it doesn't work because you have to sit in the taxi, you have to sit in the bus, you have to line up to go into the bank or the credit union, you go into the market, you go into the shop which means that sometimes you're going to have to pass people closer than the six feet, but if you have on your masks, if you carry your sanitisers...even with the virus near to you, you can avoid picking up the virus. We don't want January to come and the hospital can't hold people because they have COVID," he encouraged.

Dr Tufton, who is currently on a tour of parishes across western Jamaica, advised that the message is consistent across those parishes.

"I am in Falmouth square, and I am coming from St James, Lucea and Sav (anna-la-Mar) because the message has to be very consistent across the length and breadth of Jamaica. COVID is real. COVID is a threat to all of us. COVID can kill or at least can hospitalise you, so we have to be careful this season about this COVID-19 virus," he emphasised.

He further stated that he is aware of the traditions of the season, however, good sense must prevail.

"...this holiday season, we know you are tempted because it is tradition to go to your families and your friends, to come into the town square, to do a little extra shopping - that is what Christmas is all about...it is about congregating with families... every 10 persons who gather, there is a good chance that at least one person in that gathering has the COVID-19 virus, which is why the government has taken a strong decision to launch this campaign," he continued.

Trelawny has recorded 316 cases of COVID-19 with 14 related deaths.

Onome Sido