Tufton reports social media attacks to CTOC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has responded to a series of social media posts in recent days, which have addressed matters of a personal nature.

The social media posts were widely circulated, and resulted in an appeal today from the People's National Party for the minister to address some of the allegations.

The full text of Dr Tufton's response is below:

“In recent days there has been a flood of vile, filthy and scandalous allegations and innuendos on social media aimed at besmirching and tainting my good name and reputation.

These disgusting, vicious and false attributions made under the cover of social media have caused great pain and suffering and are clearly aimed at damaging my career as well as causing emotional distress.

This matter has been reported to the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and I have also instructed my attorneys to use all available legal steps to ensure the prosecution of these cyber criminals, and in any event to seek recourse in the civil courts when their identities are ascertained.

I realise that part of the motivation for these attacks have to do with my public office, but I will not be deterred in doing my job to the best of my ability and in service of my country.”