Tufton satisfied with progress of Cornwall Regional rehabilitation
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says he is satisfied with the progress of work to rehabilitate the main building of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.
The works include renovation of the roof, which was done at cost of approximately $100 million, and the installation of new ventilation systems which has been completed, as well as gutting on and the removal of debris from several floors, now underway.
Tufton, who visited the Type 'A' facility on Friday, told journalists that, “we are also doing the work on the grounds for the new [children's] hospital”.
“I am convinced that when this is all over it is going to be a model facility for all of Jamaica and, indeed, for the Caribbean and beyond,” he said.
The minister also met with consultants, unit heads and staff of the hospital to get an update on the extent of healthcare service delivery being provided amidst the project's execution, as well as related challenges being experienced and concerns arising.
Based on their feedback and his observations, Tufton lauded the staff for displaying the level of professionalism resulting in high quality client service delivery being maintained.
He urged residents of western Jamaica who use the institution to continue to exercise patience, and to utilise the alternative arrangements that have been made to delivery services.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy