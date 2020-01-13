Tufton satisfied with progress of Cornwall Regional rehabilitation

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says he is satisfied with the progress of work to rehabilitate the main building of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

The works include renovation of the roof, which was done at cost of approximately $100 million, and the installation of new ventilation systems which has been completed, as well as gutting on and the removal of debris from several floors, now underway.

Tufton, who visited the Type 'A' facility on Friday, told journalists that, “we are also doing the work on the grounds for the new [children's] hospital”.

“I am convinced that when this is all over it is going to be a model facility for all of Jamaica and, indeed, for the Caribbean and beyond,” he said.

The minister also met with consultants, unit heads and staff of the hospital to get an update on the extent of healthcare service delivery being provided amidst the project's execution, as well as related challenges being experienced and concerns arising.

Based on their feedback and his observations, Tufton lauded the staff for displaying the level of professionalism resulting in high quality client service delivery being maintained.

He urged residents of western Jamaica who use the institution to continue to exercise patience, and to utilise the alternative arrangements that have been made to delivery services.