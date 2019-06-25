Tufton to open waiting area at Noel Holmes Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, will open a newly constructed outpatient waiting area for Obstetrics and Ggynaecology Services at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Thursday, June 27.

According to the ministry, the improvement is geared towards enhancing the mental wellness of patients at the hospital while promoting a speedy recovery.

This will seek to enhance our customer service experience while waiting on health care as well as to utilise the services of volunteers to improve the everyday care of patients in the public health system, the ministry said in a statement.