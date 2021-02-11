Tufton to tour Falmouth field hospital ahead of completion
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton will, on Friday, tour the COVID-19 field hospital being built at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.
The 36-bed facility, which is being built at a cost of approximately $199 million, was originally slated for completion by November 30, 2020.
However, persistent rains during the hurricane season hampered construction, causing a delay in the project.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, during a virtual press conference on January 2, explained that “…because of the nature of the material and the work that is being done, we were not able to proceed with the implementation until the weather changed, so we have been given assurances that they will be completed by end of January”.
Having missed a second deadline, Tufton is to be updated tomorrow on the progress of the facility.
