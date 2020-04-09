Tufton tours CRH's COVID-19 facility
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness for the housing of COVID-19 patients at the state-run Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.
“We are getting there in terms of the preparations, what I have seen here is every indication that you guys are adjusting and prioritising,” Dr Tufton told the team of health professionals that are charged with the responsibility of caring for COVID-19 patients at the facility.
The health and wellness minister was speaking after a tour of the newly built Isolation Unit at the hospital, and the former Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward, that is being used to house COVID-19 patients.
Dr Tufton later told OBSERVER ONLINE that the hospital is now capable of accommodating 20 COVID-19 patients.
“The new isolation unit is specially built for COVID-19 patients. Each patient will have their own room, bathroom…everything,” said Dr Tufton.
There is currently one COVID-19 patient at the hospital.
Later today, the health and wellness minister is expected to handover over thermal scanners at the 52-room hotel in Montego Bay for COVID-19 recovering patients.
The hotel was handed over to the Government last month by Sandals Resort International, as part of the hotel chain's efforts to fight COVID-19.
As of yesterday, there were 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four deaths, on the island.
Mark Cummings
