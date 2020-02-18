Tufton tours St Joseph's Hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton this morning toured St Joseph's Hospital, which is being prepared for possible use as a Government quarantine facility for persons who have travelled to China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Last Thursday Dr Tufton assured residents of Vineyard Town, where the hospital is located, that they would face no health risk if the hospital was to be used as a quarantine facility.
The minister said the hospital would only house persons for 14 days, and if their conditions worsen during the period they would be taken to other health facilities for treatment.
The residents had expressed fears that the hospital was too close to schools, residential properties and nursing homes.
Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy