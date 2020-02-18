Tufton tours St Joseph's Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton this morning toured St Joseph's Hospital, which is being prepared for possible use as a Government quarantine facility for persons who have travelled to China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Last Thursday Dr Tufton assured residents of Vineyard Town, where the hospital is located, that they would face no health risk if the hospital was to be used as a quarantine facility.

The minister said the hospital would only house persons for 14 days, and if their conditions worsen during the period they would be taken to other health facilities for treatment.

The residents had expressed fears that the hospital was too close to schools, residential properties and nursing homes.

Racquel Porter