Tufton warns taxi drivers to end discrimination against nurses

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has issued a strong warning to taxi drivers who are refusing to transport nurses to desist, as the discriminatory action could result in them losing their licences.

Tufton was reacting to a report from the Nurses Association of Jamaica that it has received complaints from its members in eight parishes that they are being refused public transportation as the island grapples with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“These transport operators need to stop it now,” Tufton said. “Our nurses carry out their duties with appropriate protective gear, whether it is coronavirus or any other patient with any other ailment, and taxi drivers could put their own licences in jeopardy if they are found to be discriminating against our nurses. I'm very serious about that.”

He said the Government will do all that it can to assist the nurses at the level of the hospitals and in fact, next week the Administration will be “unveiling five new buses that were bought to provide transport support for our nurses”.

He said he has spoken to the regional health authorities to ensure that the buses transport the nurses to central points in order make their journey home easier.