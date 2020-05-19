Tufton welcomes home Jamaicans aboard cruise ship

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has given a hearty welcome home to Jamaicans who just arrived at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny.

The Jamaicans, numbering 1044, arrived aboard Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas cruise ship.

In a Twitter posting, the health minister reminded that: “The Jamaican ship workers who are on board, will disembark in batches of 200 every 48 to 72 hours, where their samples will be collected and then they will be transported to the Bahia Principe hotel to await their results.”

