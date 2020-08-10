Turbidity causes water lockoff in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says high levels of turbidity, defined as cloudiness or haziness due to suspended particles, of water inflows at the Moravia Treatment Plant in Manchester is the reason the plant has been shut down.

It means that several communities are without supply. The affected areas are Christiana, Spalding, Coleyville, Chudleigh, Malton, Molliston, Devon, Farm, Richmond, Sedburgh, Whiteshop, Walderson, Cobbla, Silent Hill, Dump, Huddersfield, Succeed, Bryce, Dobson, Line of Parish, Silent Hill, and Tick Ticky

The agency said operations will resume as soon as the turbidity subsides.