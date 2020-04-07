Turks & Caicos national reported missing in St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Roniego Missic of a Turks and Caicos address who was staying in Walkerswood, Moneague in St Ann has been reported missing since last Thursday.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

According to the police, Missic was last seen in Moneague wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roniego Missic is being asked to contact the Moneague Police Station at 876-973-0451, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.