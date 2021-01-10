Turks & Caicos premier calls general election for February 19

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (CMC) — The citizens of the Turks and Caicos Islands will be heading to the polls in a general election on February 19.

The announcement was made late Saturday by Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson during a rally here.

“Our best years are still ahead of us, it is time for you to restore this faith that you have shown, we shall ride the storm and conquer the pandemic. I stand here tonight, unafraid, undoubted… I come to you as a daughter and a sister, a mother and an aunt and because of what you have made me – a leader.”

“Earlier today I advised the Governor to issue a writ for general elections. As a consequence, the People's Democratic movement will file a full slate for 15 outstanding candidates.”

The premier said that Nomination Day will be held on January 29 “as we look forward to renewing and expanding our mandate, confident of our victory… four years ago we made history and in this year 2021, through the grace of God, history will repeat itself”.