Twitter, Facebook remove virus 'misinformation' video posted by Trump
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Twitter said Tuesday it had withdrawn a video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which doctors made allegedly false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, after Facebook took similar action.
"Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said, declining to give details on how many people had watched the video.
The video was also removed by Facebook on Monday evening, said a company spokesperson, explaining that the footage shared "false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19."
The video, which shows a group of doctors claiming masks and lockdowns were not required to halt the disease, had been watched by 14 million people on Facebook before it was removed, according to The Washington Post.
The doctors also backed the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that has not been proved effective against COVID-19.
Shortly after it was removed from Facebook, Trump tweeted several clips of the video to his 84 million followers.
The Post said Trump also shared 14 tweets defending the use of hydroxychloroquine. The tweets were later deleted.
Trump's son Donald Trump Jr was temporarily halted from tweeting Tuesday after he posted a clip of the video in which a doctor said hydroxychloroquine cured coronavirus.
"The Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.
Twitter has begun acting against tweets by President Trump that it says break their rules.
In June, the social media platform hid a tweet in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protestors in Washington, saying it broke rules over abusive content.
The latest moves escalated the battle between the White House and social media firms, which he has accused of bias against conservatives, despite his own large following.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy