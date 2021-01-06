Twitter, Facebook block Trump over inciting violence

SAN FRANCISCO, USA (AFP) - Twitter on Wednesday threatened to permanently ban US President Donald Trump from the platform for flouting its civic integrity rules, ordering him to remove three rule-breaking tweets.

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter said in a post.

"If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

Facebook followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn't be able to post for 24 hours following two violations of its policies.