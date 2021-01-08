Twitter blocks Trump effort to tweet using @POTUS

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Twitter late Friday blocked an effort by US President Donald Trump to sidestep a freshly-enacted ban by tweeting from the official @POTUS account for the country's leader.

Shortly after Twitter permanently suspended the president's personal @realdonaldtrump account, he fired off tweets from the presidential account accusing the company of being in cahoots with the "Radical Left".

The tweets were quickly deleted.

"Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules," Twitter told AFP.

"We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account."