Twitter hack reaches Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama

SAN FRANCISCO, USA (AFP) — Twitter said it is working to fix a "security incident" after scammers hijacked high-profile accounts on Wednesday to dupe people out of money.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter," the messaging platform said in a tweet.

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos posted messages attempting to convince people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin in a massive scam.

The list of hacked accounts grew rapidly to also include Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Uber, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, bitcoin specialty firms and many others.