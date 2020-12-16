Twitter cracks down on false posts about COVID vaccines
NEW YORK, USA (AFP) - Twitter said on Wednesday that it would crack down on false posts about COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.
The social media platform already targets posts containing false information on how the virus spreads and the efficacy of public health measures such as mask-wearing.
"We will prioritise the removal of the most harmful misleading information, and... begin to label tweets that contain potentially misleading information about the vaccines," Twitter said in a statement.
"We are focused on mitigating misleading information that presents the biggest potential harm to people's health and well-being."
The policy will include action against claims that the vaccine is used to intentionally cause harm or control people.
Vaccination campaigns have started in several countries, including Britain, the United States and Canada, and are about to start in the European Union after the green light from the regulator for the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.
YouTube and Facebook have previously announced strict policies to censor vaccine misinformation and efforts to disrupt vaccination campaigns.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy