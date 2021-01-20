Twitter shifts US presidential accounts to Biden team
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP)— As US President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, Twitter handed him the reins of an official @POTUS account as part of the transfer of power.
The one-to-many messaging service gave Biden's team control of all the official White House accounts, and activated a new @SecondGentleman handle for the husband of the country's first female vice president Kamala Harris.
Accounts for the White House, President, Vice President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary "have now inherited their new institutional usernames," according to Twitter.
Tweets posted at the accounts prior to Biden being sworn in as the 46th US president will be archived, and the accounts will not automatically retain followers who signed on during the Trump administration.
Outgoing president Donald Trump was an obsessive Twitter user from his personal account -- which was banned by the platform over his incitements to violence -- while also using the official accounts associated with the presidency.
"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," Biden said in a tweet at @POTUS.
"That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."
A message tweeted from the @VP account, Harris tweeted "Ready to serve" from her @VP account.
In his @SecondGentleman profile, Douglas Emhoff described himself as a proud husband.
Biden's team also inherited the official @WhiteHouse, @PressSec, and @FLOTUS accounts.
After the unprecedented violence in the seat of Congress, Trump was banned for inciting the rioters -- on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Google-owned YouTube and Snapchat.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy