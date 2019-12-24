Two, including a female, charged with gun crimes
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two people are to face the court to answer to charges stemming from the shooting injury of three people in two separate incidents in the St Andrew North and St Andrew South Divisions.
The first incident occurred in the St Andrew North Division on Monday, February 11 this year.
Police reports are that about 8:30 pm, the complainants were approached by two men who opened gunfire hitting them before escaping in a motor car. They were taken to hospital where they were treated and released.
Twenty- eight-year-old Jerron Campbell, otherwise called 'Fatta', of Iron River district in Golden Spring, St Andrew was subsequently arrested and positively identified during an identification parade.
He was later charged with wounding with intent with the use of a firearm and two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
In the St Andrew South Division, the police said 18-year-old Tamesha Lamonth, otherwise called 'Surviva', of Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11, was charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Allegations are that on Tuesday, December 10 Lamonth shot and injured the complainant in Majesty Gardens in the parish. The police said she was later arrested and charged following a question and answer session.
Their court dates are being finalised, the police said.
