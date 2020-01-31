Two-hour closure of May Pen Bridge tomorrow –NWA

CLARENDON, Jamaica—The National Works Agency (NWA) says that the May Pen Bridge, in Clarendon, will be closed tomorrow Saturday, February 1 to facilitate emergency repairs between 10:00 am and 12 midday.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at NWA, Stephen Shaw said that a full closure of the bridge is required as its driving lanes are narrow and cannot accommodate traffic while the works are being done.

The NWA said its work crew will be removing badly rutted sections of the carriageway that will then be repaved.

During the closure no vehicle will be able to enter or leave the town of May Pen using the bridge, the agency advised.

Motorists wanting to enter the town should continue along the Bustamante Highway onto Glenmuir Road and Anderson Drive. The reverse obtains for those who wish to travel east of May Pen towards Old Harbour and Spanish Town.

The NWA is urging motorists to factor in the traffic change in their travel plans for tomorrow. The agency said it is discouraging motorists from attempting to use the area as this may result in a build-up of traffic.