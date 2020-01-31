Two-hour closure of May Pen Bridge tomorrow –NWA
CLARENDON, Jamaica—The National Works Agency (NWA) says that the May Pen Bridge, in Clarendon, will be closed tomorrow Saturday, February 1 to facilitate emergency repairs between 10:00 am and 12 midday.
Communication and Customer Services Manager at NWA, Stephen Shaw said that a full closure of the bridge is required as its driving lanes are narrow and cannot accommodate traffic while the works are being done.
The NWA said its work crew will be removing badly rutted sections of the carriageway that will then be repaved.
During the closure no vehicle will be able to enter or leave the town of May Pen using the bridge, the agency advised.
Motorists wanting to enter the town should continue along the Bustamante Highway onto Glenmuir Road and Anderson Drive. The reverse obtains for those who wish to travel east of May Pen towards Old Harbour and Spanish Town.
The NWA is urging motorists to factor in the traffic change in their travel plans for tomorrow. The agency said it is discouraging motorists from attempting to use the area as this may result in a build-up of traffic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy