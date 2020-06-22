Two 19-y-o men on robbery charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two 19-year-old men have been charged in connection with separate robberies in the St Andrew Central Police Division.
Charged with robbery with aggravation are Kneeko Taylor, a janitor of Lyndhurst Road, and Dwight Lester of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 5.
Inthe first incident, about 7:00 pm, on Thursday, June 4 it is alleged that Taylor — who was armed with a knife — held up a woman while she was walking along Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5 and robbed her of cash and other valuables.
An investigation was launched and Taylor was subsequently arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out. He was then interviewed and formally charged on Friday, June 20.
It is alleged that Lester also targeted a woman in the second incident, about 12:50 pm.
The woman was reportedly exiting a motor vehicle on Crescent Road, Kingston 5 when she was pounced upon and robbed of cash and other items. A report was made to the police and an investigation carried out, following which, Lester was arrested. He was also charged on Friday.
Their court dates will be announced later.
