Two Ambrook Lane men on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men were yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident at their home on Tuesday, February 16.

They are 25-year-old deliveryman Shawneil Whims and 21-year-old Kashief Bennett both of Ambrook Lane, Half Way Tree, Kingston 10.

The police said that a joint police/military operation was conducted at the home of Whims and Bennett about 7:30 am and a Beretta pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition was seized.

Their court dates are being finalised.