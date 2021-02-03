Two COVID-19 deaths as Jamaica surpass 16000 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island surpassed 16,000 yesterday after 100 new cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The new cases bring the total number of cases recorded to 16,073, of which the ministry said 3,399 are active.
The country also recorded two additional virus related deaths, a 41-year old man from St Elizabeth and a 49-year old woman from Hanover, bringing the island death toll to 355.
Of the 100 newly reported virus cases there were 37 males and 63 females with ages ranging from five months to 94 years.
The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (34), Manchester (28), St Catherine (18), Clarendon (10), Trelawny, St Thomas, St Mary, Portland (two each), St Elizabeth and St James (one each).
The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number to 12,137.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy