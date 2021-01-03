Two COVID-19 field hospitals to be completed by end of January
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The field hospitals that are being erected on the grounds of the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny, and at St Joseph's Hospital & Medical Centre in Kingston, are slated to be completed by end of January.
This was reported by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, during a virtual press conference yesterday at the ministry's office in Kingston.
“We had significant delays because of the rain…and because of the nature of the material and the work that is being done, we were not able to proceed with the implementation until the weather changed, so we have been given assurances that they will be completed by end of January,” he said.
The two 36-bed facilities are among four field hospitals being established across the island to provide 152 additional bed spaces to facilitate the treatment of people with COVID-19.
A 40-bed facility will be based at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester, while the other 40-bed field hospital has already been set up at the National Chest Hospital in the Corporate Area.
The two 36-bed facilities are being built at a cost of approximately $199 million by Rogers Land Development Limited.
Both hospitals will feature the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and personnel to respond to COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy