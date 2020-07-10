Two COVID-19 patients recover, no new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health is reporting two new recoveries and no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The island's accumulated cases remain at 753 while recoveries now stand at 605.

The ministry said there are 119 active cases currently under observation in Jamaica, while 19 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.

There are currently no moderately or critically ill patients among the active cases, the ministry said.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

