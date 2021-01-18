Two COVID patients die as Jamaica records 113 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 63-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 64-year-old male from St Mary have become Jamaica's latest COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 326.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the country also recorded another death under investigation.

Meanwhile, 113 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,274.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 46 males and 67 females with ages ranging from 59 days to 100 years.

Thirty-nine of the cases were recorded in St Catherine while 18 were recorded in St Ann. The other cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (14), Clarendon (10), St Mary (nine), Manchester (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), St Thomas (three), Hanover (two), St James (two), and Portland (one).

The country also recorded 18 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,727.

