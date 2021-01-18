Two COVID patients die as Jamaica records 113 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 63-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 64-year-old male from St Mary have become Jamaica's latest COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 326.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the country also recorded another death under investigation.
Meanwhile, 113 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,274.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 46 males and 67 females with ages ranging from 59 days to 100 years.
Thirty-nine of the cases were recorded in St Catherine while 18 were recorded in St Ann. The other cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (14), Clarendon (10), St Mary (nine), Manchester (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), St Thomas (three), Hanover (two), St James (two), and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 18 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,727.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy