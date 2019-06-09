Two Hondurans arrested on firearm charges in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The Santa Cruz police have arrested two Honduran men in connection with the seizure of three rounds of ammunition on Lovers Lane, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth on Friday.

Reports are that between the hours of 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm a guest house where the two were staying was searched and three .38rounds of ammunition were found in a black pouch in one of the rooms occupied by them. They were subsequently arrested.

Investigators believe the men illegally entered Jamaica by boat and are continuing their probe.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.