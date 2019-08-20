Two Hong Kong cops arrested for beating man in hospital
The footage, recorded in late June, shows two uniformed officers assaulting the man with batons and holding a cloth over his mouth.
There are no other people in the room as the officers take turns to abuse the patient over several minutes.
Police said the man was under arrest at the time.
"It is clear that the actions committed by the police officers concerned are unlawful," said police spokesman John Tse, adding that police viewed the video for the first time on Tuesday.
"So far, two involved officers were arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm."
He vowed a full, independent probe, insisting "police officers are never allowed to use abusive force for their own sake".
The incident is likely to further fuel anger towards the stretched police force.
Pro-democracy protesters who have staged weeks of rallies throughout the city have called for an independent inquiry into the police response, which has included frequent use of tear gas and rubber bullets.
The force has become the loathed face of the Hong Kong government, and small groups of hardcore protesters have frequently clashed with frontline officers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy