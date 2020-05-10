Two Jamaicans from re-entry programme test positive for COVID-19 – total now 498

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that two of the eight positive COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, were among the 122 people to return to the island recently under the controlled re-entry programme.

So far, 101 of the 122 people who recently re-entered the island have been tested.

Ninety-six (96) results are in, including the two positives. Ninety-four (94) are negative and five are pending.

The total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica now stands at 498.