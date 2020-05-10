Two Jamaicans from re-entry programme test positive for COVID-19 – total now 498
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that two of the eight positive COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, were among the 122 people to return to the island recently under the controlled re-entry programme.
So far, 101 of the 122 people who recently re-entered the island have been tested.
Ninety-six (96) results are in, including the two positives. Ninety-four (94) are negative and five are pending.
The total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica now stands at 498.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy