Two Nigerian immigrants in St James on scamming charges
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Area One Lottery Scamming Task Force have charged two Nigerians for suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.
They have been identified as 34-year-old Folashade Bakare and 32-year-old Yusuf Abiodun Bakare, both of Lagos in Nigeria. They were also charged under the Immigration Act and will appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, July 29 to answer to the charges.
The foreigners, who were residing locally in Bogue Heights, St James, were arrested at. Sangster International Airport in the parish on Wednesday, July 29.
According to reports, the two were collecting packages at the cargo section of the facility. The package was searched and customs officers discovered that it contained bank cards. When they could not satisfactorily account for the items, the police were called in.
During the investigation that followed, identity information belonging to other persons were allegedly found. A search of their premises revealed additional devices that reportedly contained identity information of persons residing overseas.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy