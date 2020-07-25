Two Nigerian immigrants in St James on scamming charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Area One Lottery Scamming Task Force have charged two Nigerians for suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.

They have been identified as 34-year-old Folashade Bakare and 32-year-old Yusuf Abiodun Bakare, both of Lagos in Nigeria. They were also charged under the Immigration Act and will appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, July 29 to answer to the charges.

The foreigners, who were residing locally in Bogue Heights, St James, were arrested at. Sangster International Airport in the parish on Wednesday, July 29.

According to reports, the two were collecting packages at the cargo section of the facility. The package was searched and customs officers discovered that it contained bank cards. When they could not satisfactorily account for the items, the police were called in.

During the investigation that followed, identity information belonging to other persons were allegedly found. A search of their premises revealed additional devices that reportedly contained identity information of persons residing overseas.