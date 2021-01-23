Two St Andrew men on firearm charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two St Andrew men have been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act on Thursday, January 21.
They are 35-year-old Kenel Hyatt of White Street and 24-year-old Rockime Collins otherwise called “Onie”.
Both men have been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The police said Hyatt and another man broke into a man's house armed with handguns and fired at him. The incident occurred on Friday, January 15 about 3:45 am. He was, however, later arrested by the police and subsequently charged based on a witness statement.
Meanwhile, Collins was amongst a group of gunmen who opened gunfire at police officers during a chase, the police said. A submachine gun loaded with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was seized during that operation.
The men will answer to their charges in court at a later date.
