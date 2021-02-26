Two St Ann men charged in shooting incident
ST ANN, Jamaica— Two St Ann men have been arrested and charged with shooting with intent following an incident in their Parry Town community on Tuesday.
Charged are 22-year-old carpenter, Meandre Vassal, otherwise called 'Dre', and 23-year-old mason Shaquille Boswell otherwise called, 'Mossie'.
The police said that about 1:00 am, the complainant was opening his gate when he saw the accused men, with whom he previously had an altercation, approaching him.
One of the men who was armed with a firearm allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant who managed to escape and report the incident to the police.
Vassal and Boswell were later arrested and charged following an identification parade.
Their court dates are being finalised.
