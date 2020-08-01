Two St Ann teens charged with shop breaking and larceny

ST ANN, Jamaica— Two St Ann teenagers have been charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident at the Brown's Town Market on Saturday, July 11.

They have been identified as 18-year-olds Demario Palmer and Highbera Randall, both of Brown's Town, in the parish.

It is reported that about 7:00 pm, the complainant securely closed her restaurant and went home.

She returned later and found that the restaurant had been broken into.

The police, acting on information, carried out a search at both of the accused men houses where a quantity of the stolen goods was recovered.

Their court dates are being finalised.