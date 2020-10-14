Two St Catherine teen girls missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—Two teen girls from St Catherine have been reported missing.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Tiffany Jervis otherwise called 'Chin', of Spanish Town, who has been missing since Monday.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:10 pm, Tiffany was last seen in a black blouse and a pair of red slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiffany Jervis is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 17-year-old Shanay Ellis, otherwise called 'Tianna', of Kitson Town, who has been missing since Wednesday, September 2.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Guanabovale Police Station are that about 12:10 pm, Shanay was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, short blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanay Ellis is being asked to contact the Guanabovale Police at (876) 610-6274, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.