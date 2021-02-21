Two St James lottery scammers fined
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men were this month sentenced for breaches of the Law Reform Act after they pled guilty to the offence of Possession of Identity Information in the St James Circuit Court.
Omar Holmes of Lilliput District in the parish was sentenced to pay a fine of $300,000 or three years imprisonment at hard labour and four years suspended for three years with supervision.
Likewise, Errol Wright of the same address was sentenced to pay a fine of $400,000 or two years imprisonment at hard labour and four years suspended for three years with supervision.
They were sentenced on February 2.
According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), on July 19, 2013 it's taskforce conducted an operation at a house occupied by both men and during a search several paraphernalia and other devices used in lottery scamming activities were seized.
Both men were subsequently arrested and charged for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provision) Act 2013 and taken before the St James Parish Court.
Holmes and Wright pled guilty to breaching the Law Reform Act on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and were later sentenced.
