Two St James men charged with gun crimes

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two St James men were arrested and charged with firearm related crimes in two separate incidents in the parish.

The police say 37-year-old Lucan O'Connor, otherwise called 'Broker' of Providence Heights, Flanker in St. James was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition last Thursday.

Lawmen said that at about 6:30 am, a joint police/military team, armed with a warrant went to O'Connor's residence.

During a search of the premises, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was found inside a bedroom wrapped in a sock.

He was arrested and later charged following an interview.

In the second incident, 27-year-old Shadaine Murray of Lilliput, in the parish was on Monday charged with wounding with intent in relation to an incident that occurred in the area on Friday, February 5.

The police said that at about 2:45 pm, Murray allegedly attempted to abduct the complainant at gunpoint. A struggle ensued; the complainant was shot but managed to escape.

The Police were called and the injured man taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations led to the arrest of Murray, who was placed on an identification parade that same day, where he was pointed out by the complainant.

The court dates for both accused are being finalised.