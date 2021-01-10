Two St James men charged with shooting death of 'Redz'
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two men have been charged with the shooting death of 27-year-old Ronald Smith, otherwise called 'Redz' in St James on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Charged are 29-year-old disc jockey, St Aubin Wynter, otherwise called 'DJ Sicka Flex' and 39-year-old Antwana Strachan, otherwise called 'Nick', a steelworker both of Campbell Lane, Mount Salem in the parish.
They have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.
According to the police, the accused men allegedly pounced upon the now deceased who was outside his home removing something from his car and opened gunfire at him.
Smith was rushed to the hospital by family members, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The incident happened about 11:50 am
The police said the accused men were subsequently arrested.
Wynter was pointed out during an identification parade on Tuesday and Strachan was pointed out two days later. They were subsequently charged and are to answer to their charges in court at a later date.
