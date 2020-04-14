Two St Mary men arrested for breaching curfew
ST MARY, Jamaica— Two St Mary men were on Saturday charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Order.
Charged are 60-year-old Rastology Francis of Scott's Hall, and 40-year-old Rodolph Pink, also of Scott's Hall in the parish.
The police said Francis was also charged with malicious destruction of property and assaulting a constable.
According to the police, the two men were caught hosting a gathering in Maroon Town, Scott's Hall in the parish with more than ten people.
It is further reported that when the police tried to disperse the gathering, Francis assaulted one of the officers.
