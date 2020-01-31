Two St Thomas men held on firearm charges

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure of two firearms at Danvers Pen, Seaforth in St Thomas today, Friday, January 31, the police have reported.

Reports from the Seaforth Police are that a police team conducted a raid at a house in the community about 7:00 am. Two firearms — a shotgun that had been disassembled and a homemade handgun — were seized, along with one 12-guage round of ammunition.

The men's identities are being withheld at this time, the police said.