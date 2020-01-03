Two Trelawny men held on firearm charge
TRELAWNY, Jamaica –Two men, on Wednesday, January 1, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at New Hope, Warsop in Trelawny, the police have reported.
Charged are 36-year-old Leighton Jonhson, otherwise called 'Pepsi', and 25-year-old Kenry Marquest otherwise called 'Ragga', a mason, both of New Hope district in the parish.
According to the Ulster Spring Police, lawmen were in the area about 1:00 am when they saw Johnson and Marquest who were among a group of people at a stall. All members of the group were searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from Johnson's waistband.
Johnson allegedly claimed that the firearm belonged to Marquest who gave him to hold so that he could use a restroom. Both men were subsequently arrested and charged.
Their court dates have not yet been finalised, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy