Two Trelawny men held on firearm charge

TRELAWNY, Jamaica –Two men, on Wednesday, January 1, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at New Hope, Warsop in Trelawny, the police have reported.

Charged are 36-year-old Leighton Jonhson, otherwise called 'Pepsi', and 25-year-old Kenry Marquest otherwise called 'Ragga', a mason, both of New Hope district in the parish.

According to the Ulster Spring Police, lawmen were in the area about 1:00 am when they saw Johnson and Marquest who were among a group of people at a stall. All members of the group were searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from Johnson's waistband.

Johnson allegedly claimed that the firearm belonged to Marquest who gave him to hold so that he could use a restroom. Both men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court dates have not yet been finalised, the police said.